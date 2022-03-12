ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is pleased to announce the next exhibition in the main gallery, “Black & White & Monochrome.” From an open call process, two jurors have selected 40 photographs from 29 artists that express the exhibition theme in unique and compelling ways.

Many photographers who began taking pictures started with black and white film and discovered the joys of processing and printing. This exhibit showcases creative photographers who continue to express their vision with a preference toward the unconventional: black and white and monochrome media. The artists in this exhibit present original photos created from film, pinhole, and digital cameras, such as photograms, silver gelatin, or inkjet prints, cyanotypes, and other prints using alternative processes. Selected artists include:

Cheryl Auditor, Marilyn Baldi, Sharon Breil, Thomas J. Camal, Gina Cioffi, Marino Cirillo, Kamelia DeSoucey, Druanne Dillon, Amy Krick-Frank, Nicholas Greenquist, Gary Steven Groves, Gary Hildebrand, Richard Huff, Shoshana Kertesz, Tania Kimche, Ann Marie McDonnell, Brenna McLaughlin, Steven Meko, Mary O’Malley-Joyce, Julie Page, Cheryl Parisi, Charles Rutledge, Roberta C. Scott, Dug Smith, Elizabeth Sowell-Zak, Morgan Spicer, Darren Sussman, Vincent Verdi, and Joseph Villa.

Thomas Kamal, “Tired Artist”, Digital

The jurors for the exhibit are Bruce Cohn and Douglas Schwab. Originally from Brooklyn, Bruce Cohn moved from Staten Island to Atlantic Highlands four years ago. He has been involved with photography since age eleven and continued his interest through high school and college.

Bruce has exhibited in NY and NJ at the Michael Ingbar Gallery, the International Center of Photography, the Umbrella Arts Gallery, the Fountain House Gallery, the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, and Canterbury Juried Art Show. His photos have been published in the Staten Island Advance, Metropolis, and the New York Times magazines. Bruce received his BFA from Pratt Institute and MS from Richmond College.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



REACH MONMOUTH COUNTY READERS

WEB - NEWSLETTER - SOCIAL MEDIA

REACH MONMOUTH COUNTY READERSWEB - NEWSLETTER - SOCIAL MEDIA

Originally a self-taught photographer, Doug Schwab was working as a staff photographer for the major defense contractor ITT, when he first took classes in photography. It was at this time that he studied with George Tice and Lisette Model at the New School. Schwab sees photographyas a simple craft that can be a wonderful combination of technology, self-expression, and communication. Schwab has his MFA from Brooklyn College, where he is currently an Assistant Professor in the Photography Area of the Art Department. Prior to teaching photography at Brooklyn College, Schwab’s teaching included: The Germain School of Photography, NY; Pratt Institute, NY; Adelphi University, NY; Kingsborough Community College, NY, (CUNY); and New York College of Technology, NY (CUNY). Schwab’s work is collected here and abroad and his numerous exhibitions include the Lana Santorelli Gallery, Henry Gregg Gallery, Patterson Museum, and Brooklyn Public Library.

Darren Sussman, “The Wheel”, Digital

The exhibition will run from March 12 through April 16, 2022. The gallery is open from Thursday through Sunday. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For hours and directions, please visit: https://www.aharts.org/gallery-hours-contact

AHArts will be hosting an in-person Opening Reception & Curator Talk on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 6-8pm.

Concurrent with the exhibit, AHArts will present a series of Photography presentations, demonstrations, and workshops, including: “Introduction to Pinhole Photography and Cyanotype Demonstration”, Saturday, March 19th from 1:30-4:00pm; and a “2-Day Pinhole Workshop”, April 10 and April 24. Advanced registration required.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aharts.org/exhibitions

The mission of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts. We are a 100% volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization that believes in the power of the arts to transform and enrich communities. Our primary function is to develop and execute events and arts related activities for the benefit of our communities.