FREEHOLD – A former member of the Long Branch Police Department has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for manufacturing methamphetamine at his home last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.

Christopher Walls, 50, was sentenced Friday by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley, having previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree Causing a Risk of Widespread Injury and third-degree Manufacturing a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS). The term includes a two-year period of parole ineligibility, and as part of the plea, Wallsalso permanently forfeited public office, as well as his firearms and firearms ID card.

Police were called to Walls’s home on the 300 block of West End Avenue on May 15, 2021for a report of a domestic disturbance. While officers were on scene, another resident in the home alleged that Walls was involved in suspicious narcotics activity. The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Hazmat Unit responded to the scene and located materials, chemicals, and instruments consistent with a methamphetamine laboratory in both the basement of the residence and in a shed on the property.

The Unit confirmed that Walls was in possession of ingredients necessary to manufacture methamphetamine, and found meth residue in chemistry-related glassware on site. A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Responsibility and Narcotics Units and the Long Branch Police Department revealed that Walls had also been in possession of books related to making methamphetamine, explosives, and poison.

Additionally, a large unsecured gun safe was located in the home, and was found to be accessible to a child living there. Inside the safe were two long guns, four handguns, eight high-capacity magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition.

“In manufacturing illegal narcotics out of his home, Officer Walls threatened the safety and security of the very community he swore an oath to protect and serve,” Acting Prosecutor Linskey said. “We feel that this sentence sends an unmistakable message that such conduct among members of law enforcement will never be tolerated. This former officer’s actions are also a profound disservice to all of the hardworking and dedicated members of law enforcement who work diligently each day to protect their communities with honor.”

The case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit.

Walls was represented by Mitchell Ansell, Esq., of Ocean Township.