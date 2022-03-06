469 Center Avenue, North Middletown section of Middletown Township.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At 10:00 a.m. Saturday March 5, 2022 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to homeowner reporting flames are on the outside and starting to enter the house at 469 Center Avenue, North Middletown section of Middletown Township.

At 10:06 a.m. Chief Bernie Chenoweth arrived reporting active fire showing on the outside of the house. First Assistant Chief William Kane and Third Assistant Chief Daniel P. Kelly immediately coordinated the two crews addressing the flames on the exterior and interior of the structure. Interior crews perform search and rescue ensuring that the homeowner and their dog were the only two occupants and addressing any fire extension into the structure’s interior.

Flames and heat melted the siding on the house

Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. Chief Chenoweth requested an upgrade to full assignment for additional companies to be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire.

The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light.

Overhaul the fire was performed and the scene was called under control by Chief Chenoweth at 10:20a.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 11:41a.m.

Approximately 41 firefighters from 4 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Community, East Keansburg, Port Monmouth and Belford Independent Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, Safety Unit were also requested.

Port Monmouth and Fairview First Aid Squads provided medical services to all firefighters. Five EMS members provided medical and rehab services. No firefighter injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Chief Bernie Chenoweth.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office, under the direction of Fire Marshal Edward Skelly

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer.