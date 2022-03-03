HOLMDEL, NJ – Each year the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation hosts a Scholarship Essay Competition where two New Jersey students are eligible for a $2,500 scholarship based on a reflective essay. Due to COVID, this program was suspended but we are pleased to announce its return for the 2021-2022 School Year!

To accommodate students in their first year of college and high school, we are offering a Virtual Scholarship Tour Series in addition to our on-site Tuesday through Saturday tours. The new virtual tours will bring the Memorial and our own Vietnam Veteran volunteer tours guides to your living room.

Students need to register for the tours in advance. They will be appearing live on Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube on their scheduled dates and times. Replays will be made available on YouTube and our website following the presentations along with additional content.

For more information on the Scholarship Essay and rules please visit our website at https://www.njvvmf.org/college-scholarships/.

If you have any questions regarding the virtual tours, please email us at [email protected].

