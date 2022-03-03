Freehold Township, NJ – In an effort to make preventive healthcare more convenient for women, CentraState Healthcare System is now offering mammograms with no prescription.

Patients who are 40 or older with no symptoms and due for a routine mammography screening can simply make an appointment with the Star and Barry Tobias Women’s Health Center. If an abnormality is detected, the nurse navigator will contact the patient’s physician or help find one. Self-referred mammography is covered by most insurances, just as it would be with a physician prescription.

“By removing one step in the process, we are making it easier for women to get their annual mammograms,” says John Pellegrino, M.D., breast surgeon and director of the Women’s Health Center. “Thanks to this program, we have seen a spike in routine mammograms, and have been able to catch abnormalities that might not have been discovered had these patients waited to get a physician referral for mammography.”

A mammogram is the best tool available to detect breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages. CentraState uses 3D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis), which allows radiologists to view breast tissue in greater detail. This provides the most accurate results and reduces the chance of being called back for another screening. If a potential problem is discovered, Dr. Pellegrino is on site for an immediate consult.

This program is not available to women who need diagnostic mammograms, and those who use Medicaid will need a prescription for all imaging studies.

The Center provides the most advanced mammography technology available for both routine and diagnostic mammography screenings.

The Star and Barry Tobias Women’s Health Center designated as a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence and is accredited by the American College of Radiology for mammography, breast ultrasound and stereotactic breast biopsy. It also offers bone density screenings for detecting bone loss and osteoporosis.

About CentraState

CentraState Healthcare System, a partner of Atlantic Health System, is a fully accredited, not-for-profit, community-based health system that provides comprehensive health services in the central New Jersey region. In addition to offering a full range of leading-edge diagnostic and treatment options, CentraState serves as a valuable health partner focused on the latest ways to prevent disease, promote healthy behaviors, and help people of all ages live life well. Based in Freehold, CentraState is comprised of a 284-bed acute-care hospital, a vibrant health and wellness campus, three award-winning senior living communities, a charitable foundation, and four convenient satellite health pavilions. The system also offers a family medicine residency and geriatric fellowship training program in affiliation with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Among its many honors and accreditations, CentraState is one of less than two percent of hospitals nationwide to earn Magnet® designation for nursing excellence four times. To learn more, visit centrastate.com.