HIGHLANDS, NJ – It has been six very long years since Henry Hudson Boys Varsity basketball has made it to the NJSIAA State Tournament, although, after the year they have put in, it’s no surprise that’s about to change.

Teamwork, dedication and endurance are three words that encapsulate the spirit of this Admirals team. Just last week, Senior Demitris Harvey was nominated for Shore Conference “Player of the Week.” Starting freshman Jack Fitzpatrick was named among the “Top 100 freshman basketball players in New Jersey” and was highlighted as one of the 12 “Super Freshman” in the Shore Conference. Jax Ross, point guard, was also nominated as an “Unsung Hero” for being the “glue guy” for the team with over 200 points on the board this season.

HHRS Admirals Demetrius Harvey and Jack Fitzpatrick

The 2021-2022 season has brought out the best in every player on the roster and demonstrates how bright the roster ahead will be. With injuries in the line up, Daymond Sparks-Edwards, Jeffrey Foulks and Jeremey Way all had an opportunity to step up and make their first Varsity points this year.

HHRS Admirals Junior Jeffrey Foulks #22

Jax Ross, Jack Fitzpatrick, Brandon Hendrickson, Jesse Jacobs, Mason Eldridge and Luck Jacconine have done their school and community proud, thankful they will be returning to the court next year and intending on putting more points on the board for Hudson.

As the new players ascend, the seniors prepare for the next phase of their journey. After 4 years playing on Varsity, Demetrius Harvey will be trading in his Hudson jersey for a Lancaster Bible College jersey. Quinn Casey is still deciding which options to pursue, but with his talents, the outlook is bright.

HHRS Admirals Junior Jesse Jacobs #34

Tuesday is the culmination of this stellar season, and thus, the one to watch. Tuesday, March 1st, at New Egypt High School, the Admirals will get the chance to prove that they’re among New Jersey’s finest high school basketball teams and a team worth getting behind. It’s an achievement for the Admirals to have made it this far and will take everything they have worked toward this season to come together and shine.

Regardless of the outcome, Demetrius Harvey, Quinn Casey, Jax Ross, Mason Eldridge, Luke Jaccodine, Brandon Hendrickson and Jack Fitzpatrick have made their school and community proud this season. It must be said, it takes an entire team to perform at this level.

HHRS Admirals Assistant Coach Marc Hutchinson Coach Brian Kelly and Assistant Coach Greg Altmajer

Coach Kelly, along with Assistant Coach Marc Hutchinson, and Assistant Coach Greg Altmajer, have done a tremendous job so far and hope to bring a win home Tuesday. Student Manager Simon Salazar, has diligently kept score the entire season reporting individual and team stats for the Admirals.

The Admirals will play New Egypt at 6:30pm in New Egypt High School. If you can make it, these young men will wow you with their courage, tenacity and zeal.