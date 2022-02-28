COLTS NECK –Grab your clubs and come ready to play! The Monmouth County Park System’s golf season starts March 1 and all six county golf courses – Bel-Aire in Wall, Charleston Springs in Millstone, Hominy Hill in Colts Neck, Howell Park in Farmingdale, Pine Brook in Manalapan, and Shark River in Neptune – will open for play through the end of the year, weather permitting. To get the most out of the season and the county courses, be sure to buy a Golf Pass. These passes allow golfers to reserve tee times up to one week in advance. Resident golf passes can be purchased online. Both resident and non-resident golf passes will continue to be available for purchase at all Golf Centers. Please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com for details.

To learn more about the Monmouth County Park System and its golf courses, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.