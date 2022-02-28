FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County grand jury has returned a two-count indictment against a former manager of a Hazlet automotive repair shop accused of stealing approximately $90,000 from his employer over the course of about 15 months, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.

Joshua Chisenhall, 39, is charged with second-degree Theft by Deception and second-degree Computer Theft.

A joint investigation by members of the Hazlet Police Department and the MCPO Financial Crimes Bureau determined that while Chisenhall was employed at the AAMCO on Route 36 South in Hazlet, Chisenhall would repeatedly pocket cash payments for services, then falsify invoices, indicating that the customers had instead made credit card payments. The scheme allegedly resulted in tens of thousands of dollars of stolen funds collected from January 2020 into March 2021.

Chisenhall was criminally charged in October 2021 and now faces trial. If convicted of either charge against him, he would face up to 10 years in state prison.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen, Director of the Financial Crimes Bureau.

Despite the aforementioned pending charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.