LINCROFT – March marks the official arrival of spring and brings with it plenty of opportunities to enjoy the Monmouth County Park System. Here’s what’s planned for the month:

Nature Lecture Series: Chickadees of Monmouth County

Thursday, March 10 from 7-8 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen

Learn about these adorable birds, how to identify them, and how to attract them to your bird feeders during this talk by a Park System Naturalist. FREE!

Summer Job Fair

Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls

Discover exciting summer job opportunities available within the Monmouth County Park System. Positions include lifeguards, camp counselors, park and golf course maintenance workers, swim instructors and more.

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. If you are new to archery, register for one of our instructional classes prior to attending. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash, check, Visa, MasterCard or Discover accepted.

Cookstove Demonstration

Saturdays, March 12 & 26 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. FREE!

Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century

Saturday, March 12 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Tap your feet, dance a one-step, or sing along to popular turn-of-the-19th-century ballads as they are played inside the farmhouse. FREE!

Nature on the Move

Saturday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

Clayton Park Activity Center, Upper Freehold

Look for our colorful Nature on the Move van and join one of our Park System Naturalists for a 45-60-minute hands-on interactive program. FREE!

E. Murray Todd Half-Marathon

Sunday, March 13 – 8:30 a.m. start

Brookdale Community College, Lincroft

Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. and costs $60 per runner; cash or check only.

Horse-Drawn Plowing Demonstration

Sunday, March 13 from 12-2 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Stop by the field and chat with the staff about the steps needed to ensure a good harvest, and maybe even get a chance to plow (with the farmer’s help). Weather dependent. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Tuesday, March 15 at 9 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park – Meet in the Province Line Road parking area in Allentown.

Tuesday, March 29 at 9 a.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro – Meet in the parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, March 19 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. FREE!

Starting Your Spring Garden

Sunday, March 20 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Learn what vegetables to start now that will flourish in spring’s cool weather. With the help of our gardeners, you will make a newspaper pot and start a collection of seeds that you will be able to transplant into your garden at home. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only.

Splendid Spring Stroll

Monday, March 28 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Huber Woods Park, Middletown – Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Say “farewell” to the frosty weather as you join a Park System Naturalist on a peaceful trail walk through the park. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.