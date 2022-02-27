Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Shore Casino

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A Gala and unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day at the Shore Casino will be celebrated Friday, March 18, Casino managers Kathleen Sweeney and Jay Strebb announced this week.

“This is something Bernie would want us to do, and we’re going to do it, and we’re going to have everybody smiling!” said Kathleen.

Bernie is Bernard J. Sweeney, Kathleeen’s husband, who managed the Shore Casino in the Municipal Yacht Harbor since he started it almost 60 years ago. Sweeny died Feb. 11 at age 90 and is buried at Bayview Cemetery.

“The Casino, as well as the Casino in the Park in Jersey City when we had that, were Bernie’s life for so many decades,” his widow said, “It just wouldn’t be right to not open the doors for fun, laughter and friendship on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour until 7 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner with a cash bar.

Live music will be presented by Irish Kevin and Round The House Band, the most popular band for Irish and American music in Monmouth County, led by Kevin Guerin, guitarist and All Ireland Champion Tin Whistle Player and also featuring guitarist and singer Jim Calvert and accordionist Luke O’Malley, accordionist.

Reservations can be made by calling 732-291-4300. Tickets are $40 per person. Visit the Shore Casino on line at www.theshorecasino.com.