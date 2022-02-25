Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department has announced that between Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 24 there have been 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been two new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Beginning the week of Feb. 28, Monmouth County will report the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Tuesdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals
ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

  • Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Feb22-Feb
Aberdeen:43464344
Allenhurst:141139
Allentown:285285
Asbury Park:34553455
Atlantic Highlands:700700
Avon-by-the-Sea:353353
Belmar:10071007
Bradley Beach:739739
Brielle:10841084
Colts Neck:22652261
Deal:498497
Eatontown:35583555
Englishtown:522522
Fair Haven:11061101
Farmingdale:395394
Freehold Borough:30013001
Freehold Township:81188110
Hazlet:46354631
Highlands:690687
Holmdel:33573354
Howell:1329813289
Interlaken:165165
Keansburg:26462644
Keyport:14151412
Lake Como:298298
Little Silver:12641262
Loch Arbour:5454
Long Branch:76647654
Manalapan:91759166
Manasquan:11721170
Marlboro:79407931
Matawan:23172313
Middletown:1388613872
Millstone Township:20952092
Monmouth Beach:640640
Neptune City:10771077
Neptune Township:72437241
Ocean:64666458
Oceanport:13871386
Red Bank:29852984
Roosevelt:118117
Rumson:14071404
Sea Bright:258258
Sea Girt:348348
Shrewsbury Borough:10611061
Shrewsbury Township:229228
Spring Lake:467467
Spring Lake Heights:804804
Tinton Falls:38853879
Union Beach:13221322
Upper Freehold:12521251
Wall:53415339
West Long Branch:21432140
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

#  #  #

AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.