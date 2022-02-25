FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department has announced that between Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 24 there have been 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been two new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Beginning the week of Feb. 28, Monmouth County will report the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Tuesdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals

ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly RitualsABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Feb 22-Feb Aberdeen: 4346 4344 Allenhurst: 141 139 Allentown: 285 285 Asbury Park: 3455 3455 Atlantic Highlands: 700 700 Avon-by-the-Sea: 353 353 Belmar: 1007 1007 Bradley Beach: 739 739 Brielle: 1084 1084 Colts Neck: 2265 2261 Deal: 498 497 Eatontown: 3558 3555 Englishtown: 522 522 Fair Haven: 1106 1101 Farmingdale: 395 394 Freehold Borough: 3001 3001 Freehold Township: 8118 8110 Hazlet: 4635 4631 Highlands: 690 687 Holmdel: 3357 3354 Howell: 13298 13289 Interlaken: 165 165 Keansburg: 2646 2644 Keyport: 1415 1412 Lake Como: 298 298 Little Silver: 1264 1262 Loch Arbour: 54 54 Long Branch: 7664 7654 Manalapan: 9175 9166 Manasquan: 1172 1170 Marlboro: 7940 7931 Matawan: 2317 2313 Middletown: 13886 13872 Millstone Township: 2095 2092 Monmouth Beach: 640 640 Neptune City: 1077 1077 Neptune Township: 7243 7241 Ocean: 6466 6458 Oceanport: 1387 1386 Red Bank: 2985 2984 Roosevelt: 118 117 Rumson: 1407 1404 Sea Bright: 258 258 Sea Girt: 348 348 Shrewsbury Borough: 1061 1061 Shrewsbury Township: 229 228 Spring Lake: 467 467 Spring Lake Heights: 804 804 Tinton Falls: 3885 3879 Union Beach: 1322 1322 Upper Freehold: 1252 1251 Wall: 5341 5339 West Long Branch: 2143 2140 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

# # #