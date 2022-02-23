FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department has announced that between Thursday, Feb. 17 and Tuesday, Feb. 22 there have been 323 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 11 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Beginning the week of Feb. 28, Monmouth County will report the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Tuesdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals

ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly RitualsABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Howell from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Howell Senior Center located at 251 Preventorium Road. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Feb 17-Feb Aberdeen: 4344 4330 Allenhurst: 139 139 Allentown: 285 284 Asbury Park: 3455 3446 Atlantic Highlands: 700 699 Avon-by-the-Sea: 353 352 Belmar: 1007 1003 Bradley Beach: 739 737 Brielle: 1084 1084 Colts Neck: 2261 2258 Deal: 497 496 Eatontown: 3555 3543 Englishtown: 522 523 Fair Haven: 1101 1098 Farmingdale: 394 394 Freehold Borough: 3001 2997 Freehold Township: 8110 8094 Hazlet: 4631 4622 Highlands: 687 686 Holmdel: 3354 3344 Howell: 13289 13262 Interlaken: 165 165 Keansburg: 2644 2642 Keyport: 1412 1406 Lake Como: 298 298 Little Silver: 1262 1257 Loch Arbour: 54 53 Long Branch: 7654 7648 Manalapan: 9166 9129 Manasquan: 1170 1168 Marlboro: 7931 7904 Matawan: 2313 2307 Middletown: 13872 13831 Millstone Township: 2092 2091 Monmouth Beach: 640 637 Neptune City: 1077 1076 Neptune Township: 7241 7235 Ocean: 6458 6441 Oceanport: 1386 1383 Red Bank: 2984 2982 Roosevelt: 117 117 Rumson: 1404 1399 Sea Bright: 258 258 Sea Girt: 348 348 Shrewsbury Borough: 1061 1058 Shrewsbury Township: 228 228 Spring Lake: 467 467 Spring Lake Heights: 804 802 Tinton Falls: 3879 3869 Union Beach: 1322 1321 Upper Freehold: 1251 1250 Wall: 5339 5327 West Long Branch: 2140 2135 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.