FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department has announced that between Thursday, Feb. 17 and Tuesday, Feb. 22 there have been 323 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 11 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Beginning the week of Feb. 28, Monmouth County will report the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Tuesdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Howell from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Howell Senior Center located at 251 Preventorium Road. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

  • Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Feb17-Feb
Aberdeen:43444330
Allenhurst:139139
Allentown:285284
Asbury Park:34553446
Atlantic Highlands:700699
Avon-by-the-Sea:353352
Belmar:10071003
Bradley Beach:739737
Brielle:10841084
Colts Neck:22612258
Deal:497496
Eatontown:35553543
Englishtown:522523
Fair Haven:11011098
Farmingdale:394394
Freehold Borough:30012997
Freehold Township:81108094
Hazlet:46314622
Highlands:687686
Holmdel:33543344
Howell:1328913262
Interlaken:165165
Keansburg:26442642
Keyport:14121406
Lake Como:298298
Little Silver:12621257
Loch Arbour:5453
Long Branch:76547648
Manalapan:91669129
Manasquan:11701168
Marlboro:79317904
Matawan:23132307
Middletown:1387213831
Millstone Township:20922091
Monmouth Beach:640637
Neptune City:10771076
Neptune Township:72417235
Ocean:64586441
Oceanport:13861383
Red Bank:29842982
Roosevelt:117117
Rumson:14041399
Sea Bright:258258
Sea Girt:348348
Shrewsbury Borough:10611058
Shrewsbury Township:228228
Spring Lake:467467
Spring Lake Heights:804802
Tinton Falls:38793869
Union Beach:13221321
Upper Freehold:12511250
Wall:53395327
West Long Branch:21402135
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

