FREEHOLD, NJ – Marlboro High School has won the 2022 Monmouth County Consumer Bowl, a game-show-style competition which tests student’s knowledge of consumer related information, which was held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Students from Freehold Township High School, Howell High School, Manalapan High School, Marlboro High School and Raritan High School competed in the consumer-related game show with questions in multiple choice and open-ended formats to test their knowledge of consumer issues such as new and used car sales, health clubs, internet fraud, telemarketing, and more.

“The annual Consumer Bowl is a beneficial way for our high school students to learn how to use their money wisely and learn to protect themselves from scammers,” said County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County’s Division of Consumer Affairs. “This competition is a friendly contest between the County high school students, which highlights the priorities of the County’s Consumer Affairs Office which are to enforce consumer laws and to protect consumers from fraud.”

In the final round, Marlboro High School and Freehold High School participated in a face off and in the end, the Marlboro team was victorious and will move onto the Central Regional Competition held virtually on April 28. The winner of the Central Regional Competition will go on to compete in the 2022 New Jersey State Consumer Bowl, which will be held in May in Trenton.

Team members from Marlboro High School include Jason Nemiron (captain), Harris Palouse, Emma Corbin, Benjamin Katz, Taylor Chavis (alternate). Their teachers and advisors are Nicole Bendik and Patrick Scinto.

The New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl is a program of the State Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs. It was established in 1997 to help students learn about consumer issues that will benefit each of them throughout their lives.

The Division of Consumer Affairs is a law enforcement agency, created and funded by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners. The Division helps protect residents against consumer fraud and dishonest business practices by enforcing the State Consumer Fraud Act and many other regulations.

For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com, email [email protected] or call 732-431-7900. The office is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.