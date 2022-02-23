

MIDDLETOWN, NJ –The public is invited to join the library’s virtual author visit with

author and historian Mark Stewart on Wednesday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. as he discusses

his book, Garden State Greats: The Legends and Lore of Women’s Sports in New Jersey.

Fans of women’s history, New Jersey sports and women in sports will not want to miss

this opportunity learn the story of women’s sports in the Garden State, with profiles of

more than fifty game-changing athletes dating back to the 1890s. Stewart will look at

New Jersey pioneers in sports such as golf, tennis, basketball, soccer and track, and talk

about many of today’s stars, too.

This free program will be presented via Zoom and is available to MTPL patrons as well as

any who wish to join in. This program will also be available to watch live on the large

screen in the library’s community room on March 9. Though MTPL is located in

Monmouth County, this virtual event can be joined by fans statewide. All interested

attendees may sign up on the library’s event calendar on mtpl.org for a link to join the

March 9 program.

For more information, please contact Jenna O’Donnell at [email protected], or visit mtpl.org.

Middletown Township Public Library is located at 55 New Monmouth Road in Middletown.

