MIDDLETOWN, NJ –The public is invited to join the library’s virtual author visit with
author and historian Mark Stewart on Wednesday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. as he discusses
his book, Garden State Greats: The Legends and Lore of Women’s Sports in New Jersey.
Fans of women’s history, New Jersey sports and women in sports will not want to miss
this opportunity learn the story of women’s sports in the Garden State, with profiles of
more than fifty game-changing athletes dating back to the 1890s. Stewart will look at
New Jersey pioneers in sports such as golf, tennis, basketball, soccer and track, and talk
about many of today’s stars, too.
This free program will be presented via Zoom and is available to MTPL patrons as well as
any who wish to join in. This program will also be available to watch live on the large
screen in the library’s community room on March 9. Though MTPL is located in
Monmouth County, this virtual event can be joined by fans statewide. All interested
attendees may sign up on the library’s event calendar on mtpl.org for a link to join the
March 9 program.
For more information, please contact Jenna O’Donnell at [email protected], or visit mtpl.org.
Middletown Township Public Library is located at 55 New Monmouth Road in Middletown.
