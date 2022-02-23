FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting charitable organizations to join the 2022 New Jersey Employee Charitable Campaign.

“Independent charitable organizations from Monmouth County are invited to join this annual charitable campaign,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, who is the 2022 campaign chair. “We know that there are many local not-for-profit organizations in our community doing phenomenal work that may not know about this fundraising opportunity. This is a chance for local charities to connect with public employees here in Monmouth County and throughout the State.”

Interested charities must submit a completed application by March 7, 2022. To be eligible to participate, organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 and have raised at least $15,000 each year for the past two years.

Campaign applications and additional information can be found at www.NJECC.net or by emailing Susan O’Brien/Campaign Manager, [email protected].

Last year, public employees in Monmouth County donated over $22,000 to support the work of more than 1,000 charitable organizations right here in Monmouth County and around the globe.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals

ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly RitualsABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

“I am extremely proud of the County’s ongoing commitment to the annual charitable campaign,” said Director Arnone. “I strongly encourage any qualified charity to join the upcoming New Jersey Employee Charitable Campaign. This is another way the employees of Monmouth County can show how they give back to their community.”