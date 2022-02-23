LINCROFT — Calling all artists! The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries into its upcoming Neon Spring Exhibit. Held from April 1-May 21 at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, this exhibit will feature works inspired by springtime. This theme is open to any work that captures the essence of the season and reflects the energy of spring growth and rejuvenation. Nontraditional and traditional renderings of spring are welcome. Works can be any medium. Additional information and entry form are available on “The Gallery at Thompson Park” page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Entry deadline is Friday, March 18.

