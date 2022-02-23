Monmouth County, NJ – Brookdale Community College will hold a Spring Open House on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their Lincroft campus.

Open House is a great opportunity for prospective students and their families to become acquainted with Brookdale’s opportunities and various pathways to success. Start the day with a special welcome from President Dr. David M. Stout in the Collins Arena and a raffle to win a free class. Guests then will be guided across campus to explore our 70+ academic programs, meet our award-winning faculty, learn more about Financial Aid and scholarship opportunities, and the many transfer opportunities to completing a bachelor’s degree.

In addition, the Student Life Center will be open for exploring student-centered programs and services and the 45 clubs available at Brookdale. Learn more about a new Jersey Blues Esports program, and the new Caroline Huber Wellness Center opening this spring on campus.

Food tastings created by the Culinary students, demonstrations, and live music will be a treat as guests make their way across the campus.

The Collins Arena is located on the campus, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ, parking lot #6.

For more information, please call 732-224-2020. RSVP HERE. Alternatively, go to the website, brookdalecc.edu/open-house.