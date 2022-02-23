HIGHLANDS, NJ – The HEAT IS ON as contestants prepare for the Highlands Business Partnership’s 10th Annual Chili Cook Off on Sunday, February 27, from 2 to 6pm at Proving Ground, 56 Shrewsbury Ave, Highlands.

Nine of Highland’s best-known chili chefs will put their recipes to the test at this hot competition. Come eat the heat and sample delicious chili while washing it down with plenty of beer. Tickets are $35 and include Twenty-Three (23) samplings of chili, two beers and voting ballots. There will be two contests; the “Professional” Cook Off with Eight (8) of our local restaurants; Bahrs, Chilangos, Chubby Pickle, Inlet Café, Moby’s, Off the Hook, One Willow and Proving Ground and the “Amateur” Cook Off “ with over fifteen (15) contestants. Once the chili lovers have tasted all the chili, they will vote for their favorite and drop their ballot in the ballot box. The results will be tallied and the winners will be announced at approximately 5:30 pm. Trophies will be awarded to the winners. In addition to the People’s Choice award, Grand Marshals, Nancy Burton and Eileen Ricco, In the Garden, will be among the panel of 8 independent judges for another contest. There will be a Pipe & Drum band and Irish step dancers to entertain the crowd.

Chili Cook Off 2020 Judging entry

The Chili Cook Off is made possible with the generous support from the Proving Ground. For additional information on the Partnership’s programs and events, visit www.highlandsnj.com or call (732) 291-4713.