MANALAPAN – In celebration of March as Women’s History Month, the Monmouth County Library is featuring women in art, music, politics, literature, history and the military in the numerous programs all offered virtually at no cost to interested persons.

All programs are available either through advance registration or simply accessing the library’s webpage at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org or connecting @MonCoLibrary. The library’s Upcoming Events column gives all the necessary information for viewing or participating in all the library’s programs and activities.

A live Zoom program by historian Greg Caggiano will feature the life and personality of Mary Todd Lincoln on Tuesday. March 8 at 6:30 p.m. The wife of the 16th President of the United States, the First Lady was a member of a wealthy and large slave-owning family from Kentucky, but remained loyal to the Union throughout her life. Access two the program is by registering on the Library’s Upcoming Events page by noon March 7.

On Thursday, March 10, also at 6:30 p.m.., historian Martin Mosho will present a live Zoom program on Unsung Heroines, the role of women during the Civil War. Registration for this program must be completed on the Upcoming Events page by noon March.9

Women in Classical Music will be featured on Sunday March 13 at 2 p.m. and once more in April on Wednesday, April 13, with no registration required for either program. Steven Russell, Lisa Frost-Goodall and van Courtney will present a virtual concert at 2p..m. featuring women co posers from the 17th to the 20th centuries for voice, recorder, piano and organ.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals

ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly RitualsABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Women leaders of the arts and crafts movement, a presentation highlighting the innovation of female artists will be presented by actress Leanna Renee Hieber on Tuesday. March 15 at 7 p.m. Hieber, an award-winning author and New York City guide, has presented several programs for the library, with a primary focus on the Victorian era and 19th century literature for the stage. Access to this program is by registering on Zoom on the Library’s Upcoming Events page no later than noon March 14.

Women Air force Service Pilots will be the highlight of the March 22 program at 10:30 a.m. when Julia Lauria-Blum will speak on the role of women who have been aviation pioneers with the Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) of World War II. Lauria-Blum is the editorial contributor for Metropolitan Airport News. Access to this program is by registering on the Upcoming Events column by noon on March 21.

For more information on all the programs offered by the Monmouth County Library, visit any of the library branches or the headquarters library at 125 Symmes Drive or their website.