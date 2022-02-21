MANALAPAN – Bernadette Rogoff, Director of Collections for the Monmouth County Historical Association will highlight a St. Patrick’s Day Special on Irish indentured servitude in Monmouth County on Wednesday March 16.

The program is presented virtually by the Association and co-sponsored by the Monmouth County Library and will begin at 7 p.m. Registration, at no cost, is required by noon March 15 and available by visiting the library’s Online Calendar at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org.

MS Rogoff has worked with the collections of the Historical Association for 30 years, and has produced more than 45 changing exhibitions on all aspects of Monmouth County History, from the American Revolution to the Jersey Shore. Rogoff researched and produced the first exhibition on the artist Micah Williams and is a recognized expert on Monmouth County-related historic clothing and textiles.

The popular speaker and historian will also be a principal speaker in June at the Trenton War Memorial at the New Jersey History and Historic Preservation Conference in Trenton.