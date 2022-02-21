FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) would like to inform residents that the Abbott Laboratories has issued a voluntary recall of three infant powdered formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, which may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

Abbott Laboratories has received three consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii and one complaint of Salmonella Newport in infants who have consumed the powder infant formula manufactured in this facility. Abbott is working closely with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who has initiated an onsite inspection of the facility.

“We are urging parents to check the codes on all powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare infant formulas. If you have formula that meets the multidigit product number, do not give the formula to your infant and contact www.similacrecall.com or call 1-800-986-8540,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the MCHD. “If your infant experiences any symptoms of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport, please contact your child’s healthcare provider immediately.”

Product numbers under recall include:

The first two digits 22 through 37

The code contains K8, SH, or Z2

The expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ found naturally in the environment and can live in dry foods, such as powdered infant formula. Cronobacter sakazakii is rare but can be deadly in newborns. Symptoms can include fever, poor feeding, crying, or very low energy.

Salmonella Newport is a bacteria with symptoms developing 12 to 72 hours after infection and can include, diarrhea, fever, and bloody stools that can last four to seven days.

For more information, go to www.similacrecall.com and type in the code found on the bottom of the package, or call 1-800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided.