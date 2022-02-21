FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to sponsor Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) pop-up sites throughout the County from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25.

Representatives from the Monmouth County Department of Human Services and several community-based organizations will be on-site at five locations throughout the week to help residents with the ERAP applications and provide information about other resources available.

“In Monmouth County, it is our mission to help our residents who are in need of financial assistance and to make our services as accessible as possible. Our first set of ERAP pop-up sites were held in December and they were a huge success resulting in a large number of new applications being received and processed,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Monmouth County ERAP was established specifically to help our residents who are facing eviction or who are in danger of becoming homeless by providing up to $30,000 in rental assistance to income-eligible households.”

“I am grateful that the County has partnered with Monmouth ACTS Community Engagement Network to help bring more programs and services like ERAP directly to our residents in need,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley.

The Monmouth County ERAP pop-up sites will be at the following locations:

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals

ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly RitualsABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Monday, Feb. 21

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Farmingdale Community Center

13 Asbury Ave., Farmingdale

Tuesday, Feb. 22

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monmouth Library Headquarters

125 Symmes Dr., Manalapan Township

Wednesday, Feb. 23

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Community Affairs Resource Center

8 E. Front St., Keyport

Thursday, Feb. 24

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lunch Break

121 Drs. James Parker Blvd., Red Bank

Friday, Feb. 25

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Highlands Fire Dept.

17-1 Shore Dr., Highlands

The purpose of the Monmouth County ERAP is to prevent evictions and homelessness by providing up to $30,000 in rental assistance for eligible households in Monmouth County making less than 80% of area median income (AMI) in accordance with the federal program guidelines. The Monmouth County ERAP applications can include rental arrears, prospective rent up to three months to prevent homelessness or housing instability, and household-related expenses such as relocation fees, late fees associated with rental payments, certain utility expenses and security deposits. Funding is also available for reimbursement of costs associated with temporary hotel or motel stays for families who are not income-eligible for the traditional emergency housing programs but fall below the 80 percent AMI.

The County has received direct funding in the amount of $38,410, 914.20 from the United States Department of Treasury under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (“ERAP 1,” “ERAP 2,” and “ERAP 2 High Need”).

For more information, visit www.monmouthcountyerap.com or call 848-801-1297 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Saturday.