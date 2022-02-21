Explore the life and legacy of leaders of the AME Church including Bishop Richard Allen, who purchased himself out of slavery and Rev. Dr. Solomon Porter Hood, Pastor of Quinn Chapel AME Church in Atlantic Highlands with conversations and a call to action on the CROWN Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act Sunday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. on Zoom as a part of the Love Your Neighbor Forum.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ As a part of a monthly series “Loving Your Neighbor – How to build a more inclusive community,” the Area Association of Churches (AAOC) is sponsoring a zoom conversation to learn about important historical leaders of the AME church in Atlantic Highlands and lead a discussion on pending congressional actions: the CROWN Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

On Sunday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Dr Natalie Mitchem of Quinn Chapel in Atlantic Highlands will present a history of the life of the first Bishop of the AME Church, Bishop Richard Allen, who purchased himself out of slavery, and Rev. Dr. Solomon Porter Hood former Pastor of Quinn Chapel AME Church in Atlantic Highlands. Both men set a standard and direction for addressing racism and exemplified loving their neighbors while standing in the midst of challenges.

The second part of the event will focus on a call to action on two issues facing our communities today – the CROWN Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The CROWN Act, introduced to the U.S. Senate in 2021 prohibits discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or hairstyle if that style or texture is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin. The CROWN Act has passed in 14 states and has a coalition of supporters to pass the act nationally.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will restore much needed protections against targeting voters of color.

“These important issues represent the ongoing challenges and the call to action to be the “true” beloved community that God has called all of us to represent,” said Rev. Dr. Natalie Mitchem.

This is the third forum for the “Loving Your Neighbor – How to build a more inclusive community” series to support local efforts to address equity and justice issues in the local community.

“To love our neighbor is fundamental to faith – even neighbors whose lives may be very different from ours,” said The Rev. Debbie Cook, Rector at All Saints’ Memorial Church. “I hope this forum helps our congregations and the communities we serve come to understand one another and learn from one another, so that we can continue to foster acceptance and inclusion.”

The forum rotates between churches in the AAOC so that community members can consider how the racial history of the area intersects with the congregations that worship here. Two churches, Quinn Chapel AME and St. Paul Baptist are historically African American congregations with a rich history relevant to how the Atlantic Highlands community has changed through the years.

The forum is open to all free of charge and is expected to last one hour.

Zoom Link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/966983670?pwd=djdtVGJUL3RVbWpCaVlVTU4rTHBSQT09

Information on the Zoom link will also be available on the web and social media pages of the local churches.

The AAOC is comprised of eight churches:

All Saints Memorial Episcopal Church

Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church

Calvary Chapel

Central Baptist Church

Kings Highway Faith Fellowship

Our Lady of Perpetual Help-St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church

Quinn Chapel AME Church

St. Paul Baptist Church

For more information, contact the Church office at the Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church at 732-291-0485 or [email protected].