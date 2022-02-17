FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Feb. 10 and Monday, Feb. 14 there have been 429 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 16 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 NJ-33, Neptune City. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





14-Feb 10-Feb Aberdeen: 4320 4308 Allenhurst: 137 137 Allentown: 281 280 Asbury Park: 3445 3443 Atlantic Highlands: 698 696 Avon-by-the-Sea: 352 350 Belmar: 1001 1000 Bradley Beach: 737 736 Brielle: 1082 1080 Colts Neck: 2255 2250 Deal: 494 494 Eatontown: 3541 3530 Englishtown: 520 520 Fair Haven: 1096 1091 Farmingdale: 394 393 Freehold Borough: 2996 2992 Freehold Township: 8081 8060 Hazlet: 4615 4598 Highlands: 683 683 Holmdel: 3335 3321 Howell: 13241 13209 Interlaken: 165 163 Keansburg: 2634 2627 Keyport: 1404 1404 Lake Como: 297 297 Little Silver: 1255 1250 Loch Arbour: 53 54 Long Branch: 7639 7623 Manalapan: 9109 9087 Manasquan: 1165 1164 Marlboro: 7887 7855 Matawan: 2298 2289 Middletown: 13809 13773 Millstone Township: 2082 2077 Monmouth Beach: 636 631 Neptune City: 1075 1073 Neptune Township: 7226 7202 Ocean: 6426 6406 Oceanport: 1381 1375 Red Bank: 2977 2968 Roosevelt: 116 113 Rumson: 1397 1390 Sea Bright: 258 258 Sea Girt: 347 347 Shrewsbury Borough: 1054 1053 Shrewsbury Township: 227 226 Spring Lake: 467 466 Spring Lake Heights: 802 799 Tinton Falls: 3864 3852 Union Beach: 1318 1317 Upper Freehold: 1245 1239 Wall: 5319 5303 West Long Branch: 2130 2126 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.