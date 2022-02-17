Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Feb. 10 and Monday, Feb. 14 there have been 429 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 16 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 NJ-33, Neptune City. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

  • Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Feb10-Feb
Aberdeen:43204308
Allenhurst:137137
Allentown:281280
Asbury Park:34453443
Atlantic Highlands:698696
Avon-by-the-Sea:352350
Belmar:10011000
Bradley Beach:737736
Brielle:10821080
Colts Neck:22552250
Deal:494494
Eatontown:35413530
Englishtown:520520
Fair Haven:10961091
Farmingdale:394393
Freehold Borough:29962992
Freehold Township:80818060
Hazlet:46154598
Highlands:683683
Holmdel:33353321
Howell:1324113209
Interlaken:165163
Keansburg:26342627
Keyport:14041404
Lake Como:297297
Little Silver:12551250
Loch Arbour:5354
Long Branch:76397623
Manalapan:91099087
Manasquan:11651164
Marlboro:78877855
Matawan:22982289
Middletown:1380913773
Millstone Township:20822077
Monmouth Beach:636631
Neptune City:10751073
Neptune Township:72267202
Ocean:64266406
Oceanport:13811375
Red Bank:29772968
Roosevelt:116113
Rumson:13971390
Sea Bright:258258
Sea Girt:347347
Shrewsbury Borough:10541053
Shrewsbury Township:227226
Spring Lake:467466
Spring Lake Heights:802799
Tinton Falls:38643852
Union Beach:13181317
Upper Freehold:12451239
Wall:53195303
West Long Branch:21302126
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

