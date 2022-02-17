FREEHOLD – Law enforcement officials are looking for any witnesses to a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of a female driver in the early morning hours over the weekend, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

On Sunday February 13, 2022, at 2:22 a.m., a 2019 Cadillac XT5 crossover, travelling southbound on Route 9, collided with a 2018 Nissan Altima at the intersection on the southbound side of Route 9 and Route 520. The Altima then proceeded to strike a nearby telephone pole. The female driver of the Altima was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m.

The male driver of the Cadillac XT5 was uninjured in the crash. Neither driver had any passengers in their vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Marlboro Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443, or Marlboro Police Department Corporal David Ruditsky at 732-536-0100.

