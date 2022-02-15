When this commercial came on I jumped out of my seat and told my wife “I used to live there! That’s Bahrs, that’s Highlands!” She was like “ok”.

For 4 years my family lived at the “Grove” which is now Veterans Memorial Park.

We walked that street all the time…to get candy a couple of doors down, to climb to the twin towers lighthouse and pick raspberries on the way, fill water jugs at the spring a couple of block north, to take a long hike over to Sandy Hook to go to the Nature Center.

Thank you for the article and if I ever get an electric vehicle, I know not to look for a charging station across from Bahr’s (just yet).

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals

ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly RitualsABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Ron LaSala