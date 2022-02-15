RED BANK, NJ – The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce announced today the appointment of three new members to the Board of Directors. The number of board members is currently 23.

New board members Courtney Allessi from Wells Fargo Business Banking, Dr. Jackeline Mejias-Fuertes from Small Business Development Center and Randall Paulikens from Friedman LLC join EMACC bringing extensive knowledge of business development, marketing and accounting services. Alessi works as a Business Relationship Support Manager, Dr. Mejias-Fuertes has significant experience in marketing and entrepreneurship and Paulikens has over 30 years of public accounting experience.

“Courtney, Jackeline and Randall will bring a great perspective to EMACC,” said Chairman of the Board Timothy Davis. “We are excited to have their strong business backgrounds and resources to grow and support our Chamber and its members.”

Courtney Alessi is the Business Relationship Support Manager for the NY/NJ Commercial Banking teams at Wells Fargo overseeing a talented group of nine business associates and alongside five dynamic Commercial Banking Leaders to deliver a process of consistency and success across the teams. Courtney serves as Committee Co-Chair/Founder of EMACC’s Next Generation Group with the purpose of the group networking with other young professionals while raising awareness for local non-profits through community service. She is the Board Co-Chair for the Wells Fargo NJ Women’s Network Connection, Co-Coordinator for the WINGS program (Women Investing in and Guiding Students) and a college-to-career mentor with Rutgers University.

Dr. Jackeline D. Mejias-Fuertes serves as the Regional Director for America’s Small Business Development Center New Jersey covering Monmouth and Ocean Counties and bringing a forward-thinking approach to entrepreneurship. Dr. Mejias-Fuertes is a business professor at Brookdale Community College serving on the Business Advisory Board, SCAN Board, the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore and Chair of the EMACC Educational Foundation Board. In 2021, Dr. Mejias-Fuertes accepted the America’sSmall Business Development Council State Star Award, in 2019 the Hometown Heroes Award and in 2018 the Community Affairs and Resource Center’s Business Leadership Award.

Randall M. Paulikens is a partner in the Forensic, Litigation and Valuation Services group of Friedman LLC with over 30 years of public accounting experience representing clients of all sizes from small solo professional practices to large Fortune 500 companies. Pauliken is a presenter and author of published articles on topics of forensic accounting, economics, fraud, and taxes.

The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1928 has supported our business and community for almost 100 years. EMACC plays an essential role in the health of the business community regionally and statewide. Proudly serving Eatontown, Fair Haven, Little Silver, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls. All are welcome! Call for more information (732) 741-0055 or send us an email at [email protected]