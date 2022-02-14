HIGHLANDS, NJ – A local landmark stole the show on the bayshore. Bahrs Restaurant and Landing was featured in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday for the new All-Electric Chevy Silverado truck.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress who played Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos series, drives to meet Robert Iler, the actor who played her brother A.J. Soprano. Like the scenes in the opening credits of the hit HBO show, the viewers see the gritty street scenes of North Jersey as Meadow drives a Silverado toward the shore, crossing the Capt. Joseph Azzolina Bridge from Sea Bright into Highlands.

“Meadow” parks in front of Bahrs and proceeds to plug the truck’s cable into a charging stand next to the curb. It was a fictional charging station designed for the commercial. Locals are already joking that visitors to Highlands will be asking where the charging station is for the next several months.

The commercial was filmed in mid-January. It closed local streets and the bridge for several hours. “The Sopranos” director David Chase filmed the Chevy spot. The seafood restaurant and marina has been an iconic landmark since 1917 and appeared last fall in the “Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

See the commercial here:

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals

ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly RitualsABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

The First-Ever All-Electric Chevy Silverado – New Generation (The Sopranos) | Chevrolet​

Here is a behind the scenes look at the commercial:

Behind the Scenes of “New Generation” with the Silverado EV | Chevrolet