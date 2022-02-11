Hudson Boys are breaking through!

HIGHLANDS, NJ – For the first time since 2019, Henry Hudson Admirals have won a Shore Conference Game! Defeating Keansburg with a 57-47 win after a culmination of efforts from players and coaches, Henry Hudson made it known: they came to play.

Freshman Guard Jack Fitzpatrick left it all on the court last night with five 3’s, leading the team scoring with a total of 17 points. Jax Ross snatched 12 for the Admirals, Luke Jaccodine put up 10 & Demitris Harvey & Quinn Casey each had 8.

They couldn’t have asked for a better performance from their players on offense or defense. Keansburg had no opportunity to take the lead. The game opened up with Quinn Casey and Jack Fitzpatrick each making a 3 in the first minute of the game. Jax Ross, Luke Jaccodine, Casey & Fitzpatrick then rotated bucket after bucket for the next 7 minutes, to bring the first quarter score to 21-6.

HHRS Admiral Jax Ross after first Shore Conference game win since 2019!

During the second quarter, Keansburg fought hard to gain ground on the Admirals. For a few minutes, it felt as if Keansburg’s Jaheim Hill and his teammates were going to cause an upset on the hill. They put 17 points on the board while the Admirals only managed 10, leaving the half time score 31-23.

The third quarter was another tough 8 minutes, as Admirals fans watched and worried the win would slip away. The score came within 7 points to finish the quarter.

The troops were rallied though, and Coach Kelly could be heard encouraging the Admirals not to give up, to bring their energy and give it all they had.

The fourth quarter was the finest display of offense and defense the Admirals have shown all season. There were no egos: the team was playing to win and they were doing it together. Passes were solid and the Admirals scored 15 points. The energy from the fans was tremendous but the energy from the Admirals bench was a sight to be seen.

With the final score of 57-47, for the first time this season and the first time in three years, the Admirals had a Shore Conference game victory!

The team has grown so much in such a short span of time. They have developed as individuals, and as a team, to bring this season’s end to a strong close. Through the obstacles of the pandemic, these young men stuck together, trained harder then ever before, and fought through a tough losing streak to make their mark. They will continue to thrive and hope to finish with another win at their last two games this Saturday at noon and Wednesday evening at 5:30pm. Everyone is welcome to come and show their Admiral pride for these young men.