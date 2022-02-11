506 Thompson Place, Middletown section of Middletown Township.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At 2:13 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a neighbor reporting a boat on a trailer next to a house at 506 Thompson Place, North Middletown section of Middletown. At 2:18 p.m. first arriving units confirmed working boat fire with the house on the property as a fire exposure. The first arriving apparatus sent a 1 3/4” hose line to immediately extinguish the boat fire while simultaneously a second crew entered the house and checked the structure for any fire extension.

Deputy Chief Waltz requested a 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply line from the nearest fire hydrant 500’ away which delivered water to the fire scene. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished.

After overhaul of the fire was completed the call was placed under control by Deputy Chief Waltz at 2:23p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 3:37p.m.

Approximately 10 firefighters from 2 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from East Keansburg and Port Monmouth fire companies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Middletown’s Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) Inc. provided medical services to all firefighters. No firefighter injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Deputy Chief Waltz. The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office, under the direction of Fire Marshal Edward Skelly.

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer.