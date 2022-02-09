RED BANK, NJ– COVID-19 may have sidelined the Red Bank Classic 5K for two years, but the charity event is charging back to downtown Red Bank on Saturday, June 18, with community fanfare and support for local kids impacted by the pandemic.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited back for the 3.1-mile trek through Red Bank, and area residents are encouraged to cheer them on and gather afterward for a festive block party on Monmouth Street, in the heart of the downtown.

“We are delighted to bring the community together again for a family-friendly day of good health, fun activities, and music in downtown Red Bank,” said Angela Courtney, one of the founders of the charity race and owner of Sweetest Sin Boutique on White Street.

“We’re also proud to support the good work of our charity partner, the YMCA, which provides a variety of youth development programs to help Red Bank children rebound from the pandemic,” Courtney said.

Hosted by the Red Bank Business Alliance and Red Bank RiverCenter, the event raised over $40,000 in its first two years to benefit programs that nurture the development and well-being of borough youth and teens.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

“The Red Bank Family YMCA is grateful for the financial support from the Red Bank Classic 5K, especially during these challenging times,” said Laurie Goganzer, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, which serves hundreds of Red Bank families.

“This year, the 5K donation will fund social-emotional programs to help local children recover from the stresses of the pandemic, as well as underwrite free swim lessons for Red Bank third graders at the Red Bank Y,” Goganzer noted.

A highlight of the Red Bank Classic, returning on June 18, 2022, is the Kids Broad Street Dash for children under 12. Event proceeds will benefit youth development programs for Red Bank kids. Photo Credit: John Vitollo

Glenn Carter, executive director of Red Bank RiverCenter, said area businesses and organizations can help support the community event and its charitable cause by purchasing a sponsorship as follows:

> Title – $10,000

> Presenting – $5,000

> Gold Level – $2,500

> Silver Level – $1,000

> Mile Marker – $500

> Downtown Pole Banner – $250

Carter said cash and in-kind donations are also welcomed.

“The Red Bank Classic 5K is for everyone,” Carter said. “It’s a unique community event that showcases our beautiful downtown and exemplifies our town’s giving spirit and commitment to healthy living.”

Race organizers are anticipating an enthusiastic return to the 5K, sanctioned by USA Track & Field (USATF), which also certified the challenging course that will begin and end on Broad Street. It will count as a USATF 2022 NJ Open Women’s Championship Race.

The run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., following a group warm-up. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcomed. The fee is $40 ($45 after June 1) and includes a t-shirt, medal, chip-timed results, and refreshments. The first 1,000 runners and walkers to register and pick up their bib will receive a swag bag.

Cash prizes of $300, $200, and $100 will be awarded respectively to the top three female and top three male finishers. If either the top female or male finisher breaks the course record, they will receive an additional $200 award, sponsored by Split Second Racing. The course records are: Female, 18.38.1; and Male, 16.44.1.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers, 14 and under, and in 5-year age groups starting at 15-19. Awards will also be presented to the top three teams and top four finishers on each team. Race participants are welcome to form teams with a minimum of four runners. Running teams will be scored based on the average of the top four runners on each team.

Following the 5K will be the Kids Broad Street Dash, open to children up to 12 years old. The kids run is $20 ($25 after June 1) and includes a t-shirt and medal.

Event registration is available online at www.redbankclassic.com.



For more information on the race, sponsorships or volunteering, visit the race Web site or e-mail [email protected]. For frequent updates, follow @RedBankClassic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.