Holmdel, NJ – The Holmdel Township Committee is pleased to announce that the Township has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

“This grant from the DCA will provide Holmdel with funding to assist with upgrading and improving the Swim Club,” said Holmdel Mayor Greg Buontempo, on receiving the news. “We look forward to making changes to the Swim Club which will enable it to be a more inclusive community complex.”

As outlined in the grant application, the Township will be able to apply these funds toward the engineering and design services related to improvements at the Swim Club.

“The Holmdel Swim Club is one of this community’s greatest assets,” said Committeewoman Cathy Weber, Parks and Recreation Chair. “The Township has put a great deal of time and thought into the proposed upgrades and this grant is one step toward significant enhancements at this important facility.”

Mayor Buontempo echoed Weber’s sentiments. “My colleagues on the Township Committee and I are grateful to the Holmdel staff and professionals who worked to apply for this funding opportunity.”

