FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned an eight-count indictment against a former Long Branch elementary-school teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting several of his former students, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday.

Gustavo Barrientos, 53, was indicted for one count of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, three counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, and four counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The charges in this indictment stem from allegations of four of Barrientos’ former students who alleged that during the 2017-2019 school years, Barrientos had sexual contact with them, either inside the school or on class trips.

If convicted, he will face up to life imprisonment on the Aggravated Sexual Assault charge and up to 10 years on each of the remaining charges. In addition, he would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and required to register under Megan’s Law.

Anyone with any information regarding Barrientos’s activities is still urged to contact Detective Todd Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000 or Detective Joshua Rios of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau at 732-431-7160, Ext. 6069.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about these or any other crimes can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182); by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the Crime Stoppers website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Office’s Special Victims Bureau.

The defendant is currently represented by Charles Uliano, Esq., with an office in Long Branch.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.