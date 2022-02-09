FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a five count indictment against a Bradley Beach man for attempting to pay an elementary school girl for sexual intercourse, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced.

On February 5, 2022, a Monmouth County Grand Jury indicted Adalberto Garcia-Velasco, 41, with third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, first-degree Manufacturing Child Pornography, second-degree Luring, first-degree Promoting Prostitution, and second-degree Attempted Sexual Assault.

On November 23, 2021, Bradley Beach police were contacted by the staff at a local elementary school when they learned that one of their students had been receiving inappropriate text messages from an adult male. Through the subsequent investigation, law enforcement learned that the defendant had been sending text messages to a girl who lived in his neighborhood. Specifically, in October of 2021, the defendant began texting the victim requesting that she send him nude photos of herself. Over the course of the next month, the defendant continued to send sexual messages to the young girl, at times offering her up to $800 to have sex with him.

If convicted, the defendant is facing up to 20 years in prison on the Manufacturing Child Pornography and Promoting Prostitution charges and up to 10 years imprisonment on the Luring and Attempted Sexual Assault charges. In addition, he would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and required to register under Megan’s Law.

The case is assigned to Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Office’s Special Victims Bureau.



Defendant is currently represented by Charles Moriarty, Esq. of West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.