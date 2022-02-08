LINCROFT, NJ –February 7, 2022 – Christian Brothers Academy is pleased to announce the selection of Jason Ulrich as the new head coach of the varsity volleyball program.

Ulrich is succeeding program founder and only head coach Monica Slattery, who is stepping away from the position after 20 years. He is now tasked with leading the CBA’s three levels of volleyball, which include junior varsity and freshman teams.

“On behalf of the entire CBA community, I am excited to welcome our new head coach Jason Ulrich, who comes to CBA with a wealth of experience at both the high school and collegiate levels,” said Director of Athletics Michael Mazzaccaro ‘11. “Coach Slattery built CBA Volleyball into a Shore Conference and state powerhouse. I have the utmost confidence that Jason will uphold CBA’s tradition of excellence while educating our athletes to become better people and players.”

Ulrich most recently was the head coach of the Jackson Memorial High School boys’ program, where he was named Shore Conference Coach of the Year by NJ.com in 2019. His Jaguar teams advanced to the conference final four on three different occasions during his six years as head coach. In 2021, Jackson Memorial advanced to the state sectional finals of the state tournament.

“CBA is such an intriguing school and athletics program because both are the best of the best,” Ulrich said. “I am always looking to challenge myself at the highest level possible, and CBA is already there. I will work as hard as I can in order to better myself, this school, and the students of the Academy.”

Ulrich was the Jackson Memorial girls’ volleyball head coach from 2006 to 2012 as well.

In addition to coaching at Jackson Memorial, Ulrich currently serves as an assistant coach with Georgian Court University’s women’s volleyball program, which has qualified for two NCAA Division II Tournaments during his time there. He is also the head coach and assistant director of the Shore Volleyball Academy.

“My early goals for the Colts are to integrate my coaching philosophy and practice program into the system,” he said. “I want our freshman, JV, and varsity teams to ultimately be one team with one goal.”

Ulrich takes the reigns from Coach Slattery, who started the program in 2002. She developed CBA into one of the top boys’ teams in the state, regularly advancing deep into both the state and conference tournaments. Christian Brothers won the Shore Conference Tournament in 2015 and were state finalists in 2021.

The Colts will return to the court in March ahead of the season opener in early April.

