HIGHLANDS, NJ – A game to be remembered happened on Senior Day at Henry Hudson Regional School! Seniors Demetrius Harvey and Quinn Casey stepped onto Vinny Whitehead court with every ounce of their heart and soul to play one of the most phenomenal games of the season. A beautiful presentation was made to the Seniors and their families along with a massive poster of themselves as a reminder of their outstanding careers as Admirals! They have contributed to Henry Hudson Regional both on and off the court as was evidenced by the standing ovation as the game came to a close for a 71-57 win for the Admirals.

A disheartening first quarter found the Admirals down by 11 standing at 15-4. The second quarter found them once again down at the half, looking as if an upset was in store for the Admirals, with a 29-17 half time score.

However, all was not lost as Coach Kelly motivated the team at half time and they came out firing with 26 points in the third quarter, bringing them to a one point lead going into the fourth.

Senior Quinn Casey

The last quarter was tied up once again until Quinn Casey had a three, followed by a steal and an assist, bringing Hudson into the lead once again. The Admirals worked as a well-oiled machine to finish Senior Day with 71 points!

Demetrius Harvey was dominating the paint on his Senior Day, scoring 18 points – bringing him to over 150 points this season.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Senior Demetrius Harvey

Jax Ross, in early foul trouble, didn’t have as much time on the court as the Admirals would have liked but that it didn’t stop him from putting 18 points on the board.

Luke Jaccodine scored his personal best with a 19-point high, and Jack Fitzpatrick kept double digits for the 3rd game in a row.

The Admirals will miss these seniors next season. The community wishes them the best in their continued endeavors, both on and off the court. One can only hope that Quinn and Demetrius have created memories to last a lifetime. They certainly have left their mark on the court at Henry Hudson.