HOLMDEL, NJ – On Wednesday February 2, 2022 at 2347hrs, Ptl. Sasso conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Palmer Ave and Middle Rd. A male passenger in the car, who was intoxicated and found to be in possession of open containers of alcohol, became confrontational and uncooperative. During the course of the investigation, he provided false information multiple times to officers when identifying himself. When the subject was advised that he was being placed under arrest for hindering apprehension/providing false information, he physically resisted officers and refused to be handcuffed. After a short time, the subject complied after he observed an officer remove his taser from its holster.

The male was arrested and transported to Headquarters for processing and identification purposes where he continued to provide false information. A fingerprint inquiry was conducted and he was identified as Saheed Bahlouli, 25 years old, from Bridegton NJ. Bahlouli was found to be a wanted fugitive from the Delaware State Police for failure to register or comply as a sex offender and by the Delaware Supreme Court-Wilmington for failure to appear. Bahlouli was charged with being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension/providing false information to police and tampering with government records (signing fraudulent name on fingerprint cards). He was transported to Monmouth County Correctional Institution here he awaits extradition to Delaware.