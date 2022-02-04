FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 3 there have been 521 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 28 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department located at 49 W. Maine St. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





3-Feb 31-Jan Aberdeen: 4286 4262 Allenhurst: 137 136 Allentown: 276 272 Asbury Park: 3431 3433 Atlantic Highlands: 690 690 Avon-by-the-Sea: 349 348 Belmar: 996 993 Bradley Beach: 734 732 Brielle: 1066 1061 Colts Neck: 2231 2217 Deal: 490 490 Eatontown: 3511 3489 Englishtown: 515 509 Fair Haven: 1080 1076 Farmingdale: 390 390 Freehold Borough: 2976 2966 Freehold Township: 7978 7945 Hazlet: 4566 4544 Highlands: 681 678 Holmdel: 3304 3291 Howell: 13118 13053 Interlaken: 161 160 Keansburg: 2608 2592 Keyport: 1395 1392 Lake Como: 296 295 Little Silver: 1237 1229 Loch Arbour: 54 54 Long Branch: 7584 7553 Manalapan: 9027 8985 Manasquan: 1158 1157 Marlboro: 7779 7732 Matawan: 2277 2271 Middletown: 13674 13632 Millstone Township: 2056 2038 Monmouth Beach: 630 623 Neptune City: 1065 1063 Neptune Township: 7145 7132 Ocean: 6370 6362 Oceanport: 1370 1365 Red Bank: 2951 2949 Roosevelt: 114 113 Rumson: 1377 1361 Sea Bright: 254 254 Sea Girt: 341 341 Shrewsbury Borough: 1049 1041 Shrewsbury Township: 225 224 Spring Lake: 464 464 Spring Lake Heights: 789 785 Tinton Falls: 3809 3789 Union Beach: 1305 1301 Upper Freehold: 1222 1212 Wall: 5258 5238 West Long Branch: 2102 2085 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.