Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 3 there have been 521 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 28 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Freehold from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department located at 49 W. Maine St. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

  • Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Feb31-Jan
Aberdeen:42864262
Allenhurst:137136
Allentown:276272
Asbury Park:34313433
Atlantic Highlands:690690
Avon-by-the-Sea:349348
Belmar:996993
Bradley Beach:734732
Brielle:10661061
Colts Neck:22312217
Deal:490490
Eatontown:35113489
Englishtown:515509
Fair Haven:10801076
Farmingdale:390390
Freehold Borough:29762966
Freehold Township:79787945
Hazlet:45664544
Highlands:681678
Holmdel:33043291
Howell:1311813053
Interlaken:161160
Keansburg:26082592
Keyport:13951392
Lake Como:296295
Little Silver:12371229
Loch Arbour:5454
Long Branch:75847553
Manalapan:90278985
Manasquan:11581157
Marlboro:77797732
Matawan:22772271
Middletown:1367413632
Millstone Township:20562038
Monmouth Beach:630623
Neptune City:10651063
Neptune Township:71457132
Ocean:63706362
Oceanport:13701365
Red Bank:29512949
Roosevelt:114113
Rumson:13771361
Sea Bright:254254
Sea Girt:341341
Shrewsbury Borough:10491041
Shrewsbury Township:225224
Spring Lake:464464
Spring Lake Heights:789785
Tinton Falls:38093789
Union Beach:13051301
Upper Freehold:12221212
Wall:52585238
West Long Branch:21022085
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.