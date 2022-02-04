Red Bank, NJ – Monmouth Arts invites the public to attend the 2022 Monmouth Arts Virtual Annual Meeting happening on February 17, 2022, at 5:30 pm via Zoom. The meeting will feature keynote speaker Angela Kariotis, Director of Diversity & Inclusion/CCOG at Brookdale Community College, who will talk about a healing centered engagement framework through art. Kariotis is a community engaged culture worker and educator building creative programs serving the needs of cities, institutions, and students of all ages for public good. She integrates restorative practices for a transformative learning experience and a healing centered education. In her talk, Kariotis will address what it means to heal and how art plays an important part in the healing process. “The creative community is encouraged to join us as our staff and Board look back at 2021 and look forward to 2022,” says Teresa Staub, Executive Director at Monmouth Arts. “We are very fortunate to have Kariotis as our guest speaker who has received national recognition for her Walking the Beat initiative, a social justice arts education program between police officers and students.”

Tune in for the discussion and help commemorate the Monmouth Arts incoming and outgoing Board members, as well as the accomplishments of the Monmouth County arts community over the past year. This meeting is free and open to the public. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

Monmouth Arts is a leading, independent 501c(3) arts advocacy organization that delivers needed programs and services to artists, member organizations, and arts affiliates to ensure the arts thrive in and throughout Monmouth County. As Monmouth County’s official county arts agency, its mission is to enrich the community by inspiring and fostering the arts. Monmouth Arts’ programs are made possible in part through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Commissioners, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. For more information on Monmouth Arts, call 732-212-1890 or visit www.monmoutharts.org.

Monmouth Arts is fully committed to providing equal access for all of its patrons, employees, and the public. Upon request, Monmouth Arts will make the necessary accommodations to allow individuals with special needs to participate in Monmouth Arts services, programs, and activities to the fullest extent possible. For more information, refer to the Accessibility page on our website www.monmoutharts.org/accessibility.