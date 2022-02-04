Middletown, NJ (Feb 4, 2022) – The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, celebrates Black History Month with the presentation of the Minstrel Show, or the Lynching of William Brown on February 18-20 and February 25-27. Written by Max Sparber and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., this compelling production re-creates the horrific, true story of the 1919 lynching of a jailed black man, William Brown, as seen through the eyes of a couple of traveling, fictional song-and-dance men. The production stars Joseph G. Taylor and Arthur Gregory Pugh.

SHOW DATES FOR MINSTREL SHOW, OR THE LYNCHING OF WILLIAM BROWN

Feb 18-20: Friday, Feb 18 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, Feb 19 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, Feb 20 at 4 p.m. Feb 25-27: Friday, Feb 25 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb 26 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, Feb 27 at 4 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20 and are general admission. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.

ABOUT THE DUNBAR REPERTORY COMPANY Known to residents of Central New Jersey as “Monmouth County’s African American Theater Company”, Dunbar Repertory Company is committed to its mission of perpetuating an appreciation of cultural diversity and celebrating African American culture through LIVE literary readings, main stage theatrical productions, education programs and services.