The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (EMACC) is proud to announce the honorees for the Annual Spinnaker Awards. Now in its thirtieth year, the Spinnaker Awards honors those businesses and individuals who give of themselves to make life better for everyone in eastern Monmouth County. As Chairman of EMACC, Timothy Davis of Intercounty Mortgage Network, Corp. states, “Our Spinnaker Awards provide the opportunity to recognize the businesses and individuals in our community that make a difference in our everyday lives. From the companies that have been serving the community the longest to the newest and most influenceable startups to those that have been good neighbors making our little world in Eastern Monmouth County a better place to live and do business. We invite our community to celebrate together the accomplishments in our business community.”

Arts & Culture Award – Count Basie Center for the Arts

In recognition of those individuals and organizations who support and cultivate an appreciation of Arts in the community

Public Service Award – Mayor Robert Neff, Little Silver

To honor an individual who is a source of pride to the citizens he/she serves and is consistent with the high principles of the chamber for all who hold a public charge.

Community Service Award – Reardon Anderson

For a business with less than 50 employees which has shown a dedication to the good of the eastern Monmouth community by leadership and spirit in support of our quality of life.

Corporate Good Neighbor – Smolin Lupin

For a business with 50 or more employees. Beginning with the CEO, a business whose culture motivates employees to be personally involved as good Samaritans to people in need making eastern Monmouth a better place to live.

Non-Profit Organization of the Year – Covenant House NJ

To honor an organization that provides quality and consistent programs and services to the community.

Serving Monmouth County for Over 50 Years – Irwin Marine

Celebrating a Business that has found the key to success in remaining a solid business for over 50 years.

EMACC’s Next Generation Leader – Kevin Ertel

An active member of EMACC who recognizes the benefits of chamber membership and involvement in starting and growing a professional career.

Spinnaker is scheduled for March 23, 2022 and will be held at The Gramercy at Lakeside Manor

To learn more, call the Chamber at 732-741-0055 or visit www.emacc.org