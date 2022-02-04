ATL. HIGHLANDS – Next Thursday’s meeting of the Mayor and Council will definitely be hybrid beginning at 7 p.m., Councilman Steve Boracchia said this evening.

Boracchia, who last month was named by Mayor Loretta Gluckstein to the Communications and Technology committee headed by Councilman Jon Crowley, said his own background in electronics and communications and his determination to enable people to attend meetings virtually, encouraged him to inspect in great detail the electronic equipment at borough hall. Following inspections over the weekend, and the purchase of $17 in cables and other equipment, he felt satisfied Thursday’s meeting could be be virtual. However, he wanted to be more certain of specific hookups and connections, and today once again tried out the equipment with volunteers in various locations both in and out of Borough Hall to be sure there were no reverberations at any location.

“I did not want to get involved with this while I was not on the committee,” Boracchia said, “since I know Jon’s (Crowley) expertise in the field and knew he was working on something.” However, Boracchia said that with his own background, albeit more as a major hobby than as a professional like Crowley, he decided to get more involved once he was named to the committee.

“It’s time to realize the important thing is we have it resolved to some degree to ensure a hybrid meeting Thursday,” the councilman said, “and we are still awaiting the cost estimates, contract, and increased capabilities of the equipment Jon has been researching, and hopefully will see an improved system in the future. But in the meantime, for this Thursday night, residents can either come to borough hall and sit in on the meeting at 7 p.m., or be at home and follow the link listed on the AHNJ.com webpage to participate from home. In both instances, residents in Borough Hall and those on ZOOM will be able to be recognized during the public portions of the meeting.”

Caption Video will show the entire Council table, as opposed to individual speakers.

