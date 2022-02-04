Keansburg, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office today released five 911 calls, four surveillance camera videos, and video footage from the cameras on two Tasers related to a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 6, 2022 in Keansburg, N.J. The decedent has been identified as James Sutton, 55, of Keansburg.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA). The recordings are being released in response to an OPRA request and pursuant to policies established by the Attorney General’s Office in 2019 that are designed to promote the fair, impartial, and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters. Investigators met previously with Mr. Sutton’s family to review the recordings.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 3:21 p.m. on Jan. 6, multiple 911 calls were received by the Keansburg Police Department reporting a robbery in progress at a pharmacy at 199 Main Street. Officers of the Keansburg Police Department responded. When officers arrived, Mr. Sutton was holding a large knife and threatening to harm an employee of the pharmacy. One officer was stabbed by Mr. Sutton. Multiple officers fired their service weapons striking Mr. Sutton, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The officers who discharged their service weapons have been identified as Officer Jillian Putkowski, Detective Christopher Rogan, and Detective Richard Johnson.

Prior to the officers discharging their service weapons, the male officer who was stabbed and Officer Putkowski fired Tasers at Mr. Sutton. The officer who was stabbed is recovering.

The recordings are posted online: Click here for recordings.

(AHH EDITOR’S NOTE: The audio and videos are graphic and portray the killing of an individual. We caution against viewing but place it here for your to decide.)

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to a state law enacted in January 2019 (P.L. 2019, c.1), which requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct all investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. Separately, the Independent Prosecutor Directive, which was issued in December 2019, outlines a 10-step process for conducting these investigations. The Directive establishes clear procedures governing such investigations to ensure that they are conducted in a full, impartial and transparent manner. Under both state law and the Directive, when the entire investigation is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury, typically consisting of 16 to 23 citizens, to make the ultimate decision regarding whether criminal charges will be filed.

A copy of the Directive is available at this link:

https://www.nj.gov/oag/excellence/docs/2019-4_Independent_Prosecutor_Directive.pdf

and a summary of that 10-step process is available at this link:

https://www.nj.gov/oag/excellence/docs/The-Independent-Prosecutor-Directive.pdf