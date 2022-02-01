CAMDEN, N.J. – As part of an annual maintenance program for its water distribution system, New Jersey American Water will temporarily change the water treatment process from a chloramine (combination) residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Swimming River Water Treatment Plant in Colts Neck and its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune.

The temporary treatment process will begin the week of February 14, 2022 and continue until April 2022. During this period, some customers may notice a slight taste and smell of chlorine in their water. This is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete. Customers who wish to reduce the taste of chlorine can place water in an uncovered glass container in the refrigerator overnight to dissipate chlorine faster.

New Jersey American Water will monitor water quality in the system to provide that customers continue to receive water that meets or is better than federal and state drinking water standards.

The temporary treatment change applies to New Jersey American Water customers in the following communities:

Aberdeen, Allenhurst, Asbury Park City, Atlantic Highlands, Avon, Bay Head, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck Township, Deal, Eatontown, Elberon, Fair Haven, Hazlet, Highlands, Holmdel Township, Interlaken, Keansburg, Lake Como, Little Silver, Loch Arbor Village, Long Branch City, Matawan, Middletown Township, Monmouth Beach, Neptune City, Neptune Township (incl. Ocean Grove), Ocean Township, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Wanamassa, and West Long Branch.

This temporary treatment change also applies to residents living in the following communities that purchase water from New Jersey American Water: Aberdeen Township, Avon, Belmar, Keyport, Lake Como, Matawan, Naval Weapons Station Earle, Keansburg and Point Pleasant Borough.

New Jersey American Water has used chloramines in its water treatment process for customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties since 2012. For more information, visit newjerseyamwater.com.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.