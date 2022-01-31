MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ (Jan 31, 2022) – Looking to make a change in your life, take steps toward your goals, change direction in your career, launch a business, start a nonprofit, improve work-life balance, or reinvent yourself? Get inspired to move forward on your journey with notable changemakers at an online forum, “Challenge Yourself…Disrupt the Status Quo.”

Presented by Today is the Day LLC, based in Ocean County, the international forum will take place Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (ET) via the Zoom platform. The inaugural program will feature more than 30 professionals from all corners of the globe, who will share compelling stories about changing their mindset to overcome challenges and achieve ambitious personal and professional goals.

Henry F. De Sio, Jr.

The keynote speaker will be Henry F. De Sio, Jr., author of Changemaker Playbook, and former deputy assistant to President Barack Obama and chief operating officer of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Known as the global ambassador for changemakers, he has served as an executive for startups as well as large, complex organizations.

Additional speakers will include: Michele N. Siekerka, Esq., president and chief executive officer of New Jersey Business & Industry Association; Jeremy Grunin, president of the Grunin Foundation; Adam Philipson, president and chief executive officer of the Count Basie Center for the Arts, and a host of TEDx speakers, CNN Heroes, CEOs, founders, authors, entrepreneurs, creators, and motivators.

Jodi Grinwald

All have been guests on the Today is the Day Changemakers podcast, founded and hosted by New Jersey entrepreneur Jodi Hope Grinwald, of Barnegat. She is CEO and co-founder of the Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation, which provides financial support to help children in need explore the arts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Forum participants will also have the opportunity to interact with panelists and other attendees in two breakout sessions designed to inspire and inform. Topics include:

Create Change – Disrupt the Status Quo

If Not You, Then Who? If Not Now, Then When?

How Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Challenges You as a Changemaker & Disrupts the Status Quo

Building Your Story & Creating Your Own Personal Brand

How to Create Authentically Meaningful Relationships & Connections That Matter

The Balance Between Making a Living & Making a Life

Tanuja Dehne, CEO of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, will open the forum with a global mission moment and Grinwald will share welcome remarks. An international networking session will be led by Fred Wasiak, CEO, the Food Bank of South Jersey. The Catalyst for Change Award will be presented to Dennis Budinich, chief culture officer, Investors Bank, based in Short Hills, NJ.

Tickets for the Changemakers Forum are $65 and sponsorships at various levels are available to individuals and businesses. Go to https://bit.ly/todaychangemaker to purchase tickets and sponsorships, view the list of participating changemakers, and learn more.