ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – With five new Covid cases reported in Atlantic Highlands in the most recent release from Monmouth County, more local residents are signing the petition calling for municipal meetings to be held virtually.

After Mayor Loretta Gluckstein broke the tie vote Thursday, the policy now says borough council and other meetings would not be presented on ZOOM, a petition has been circulated through public media calling for virtual meetings in the interest of maintaining a specific health and safety standard.

A chart showing new Covid cases in Monmouth County through Jan. 27, indicates Covid cases in Atlantic Highlands, and all of surrounding municipalities continue to increase., with 51 of the 53 municipalities in Monmouth County identifying increases in numbers.

Numerous residents say there is no sensible reason why a public meeting is now mandated as a forced-exposure event if the public wants to actively participate. Some of those on the dais who voted are not listening to the experts, residents say, and instead, they have convinced themselves with nothing but hope and conjecture that this decision is OK.

With Covid numbers in Monmouth County still higher than they were during the entire Covid pandemic, residents say it does not seem that this is the proper time to get back to normal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Persons wishing to sign the petition must do so by Wednesday, Feb. 2. Here is the link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWoVt4sdIil6yG37ClkqaASOGg_xTFIPgKSv80ad-hyPXPpw/viewform?usp=sf_link