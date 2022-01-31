MONMOUTH COUNTY PARK SYSTEM POSTPONES

NATIONAL SEED SWAP DAY

MIDDLETOWN— Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the Monmouth County Park System is postponing its National Seed Swap Day offering, originally scheduled on Saturday, January 29. It will now be held on Saturday, February 26 from 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Tatum Park Red Hill Activity Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. This event invites local gardeners to swap their vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds for something new. Details are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-872-2670.

