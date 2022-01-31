Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Jan. 27 and Monday, Jan. 31 there have been 1,382 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 20 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transporation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

  • Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

31-Jan27-Jan
Aberdeen:42624215
Allenhurst:136136
Allentown:272267
Asbury Park:34333413
Atlantic Highlands:690681
Avon-by-the-Sea:348347
Belmar:993986
Bradley Beach:732730
Brielle:10611057
Colts Neck:22172194
Deal:490487
Eatontown:34893458
Englishtown:509500
Fair Haven:10761059
Farmingdale:390389
Freehold Borough:29662940
Freehold Township:79457843
Hazlet:45444516
Highlands:678671
Holmdel:32913249
Howell:1305312933
Interlaken:160159
Keansburg:25922572
Keyport:13921383
Lake Como:295291
Little Silver:12291222
Loch Arbour:5453
Long Branch:75537509
Manalapan:89858820
Manasquan:11571148
Marlboro:77327595
Matawan:22712248
Middletown:1363213552
Millstone Township:20382018
Monmouth Beach:623618
Neptune City:10631052
Neptune Township:71327089
Ocean:63626319
Oceanport:13651360
Red Bank:29492935
Roosevelt:113110
Rumson:13611346
Sea Bright:254255
Sea Girt:341340
Shrewsbury Borough:10411029
Shrewsbury Township:224221
Spring Lake:464461
Spring Lake Heights:785784
Tinton Falls:37893746
Union Beach:13011289
Upper Freehold:12121194
Wall:52385212
West Long Branch:20852079
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.

One reply on “Monmouth County has 1,382 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31”

  1. cranston dean ike gutierrez by david hawkins
    CRANSTON DEAN BAND
    Atlantic Highlands Herald
    America's First Official Online Newspaper
  2. Pingback: Petition Circulating in Atlantic Highlands Calling for Virtual Borough Meetings

Comments are closed.