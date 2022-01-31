FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Jan. 27 and Monday, Jan. 31 there have been 1,382 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 20 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transporation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





31-Jan 27-Jan Aberdeen: 4262 4215 Allenhurst: 136 136 Allentown: 272 267 Asbury Park: 3433 3413 Atlantic Highlands: 690 681 Avon-by-the-Sea: 348 347 Belmar: 993 986 Bradley Beach: 732 730 Brielle: 1061 1057 Colts Neck: 2217 2194 Deal: 490 487 Eatontown: 3489 3458 Englishtown: 509 500 Fair Haven: 1076 1059 Farmingdale: 390 389 Freehold Borough: 2966 2940 Freehold Township: 7945 7843 Hazlet: 4544 4516 Highlands: 678 671 Holmdel: 3291 3249 Howell: 13053 12933 Interlaken: 160 159 Keansburg: 2592 2572 Keyport: 1392 1383 Lake Como: 295 291 Little Silver: 1229 1222 Loch Arbour: 54 53 Long Branch: 7553 7509 Manalapan: 8985 8820 Manasquan: 1157 1148 Marlboro: 7732 7595 Matawan: 2271 2248 Middletown: 13632 13552 Millstone Township: 2038 2018 Monmouth Beach: 623 618 Neptune City: 1063 1052 Neptune Township: 7132 7089 Ocean: 6362 6319 Oceanport: 1365 1360 Red Bank: 2949 2935 Roosevelt: 113 110 Rumson: 1361 1346 Sea Bright: 254 255 Sea Girt: 341 340 Shrewsbury Borough: 1041 1029 Shrewsbury Township: 224 221 Spring Lake: 464 461 Spring Lake Heights: 785 784 Tinton Falls: 3789 3746 Union Beach: 1301 1289 Upper Freehold: 1212 1194 Wall: 5238 5212 West Long Branch: 2085 2079 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.