FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Jan. 27 and Monday, Jan. 31 there have been 1,382 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been 20 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.
Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transporation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arean, Arena Dr. for February:
- Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Brookdale testing site will be open at least three days per week through February with saliva PCR tests and rapid antigen tests available.
The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|31-Jan
|27-Jan
|Aberdeen:
|4262
|4215
|Allenhurst:
|136
|136
|Allentown:
|272
|267
|Asbury Park:
|3433
|3413
|Atlantic Highlands:
|690
|681
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|348
|347
|Belmar:
|993
|986
|Bradley Beach:
|732
|730
|Brielle:
|1061
|1057
|Colts Neck:
|2217
|2194
|Deal:
|490
|487
|Eatontown:
|3489
|3458
|Englishtown:
|509
|500
|Fair Haven:
|1076
|1059
|Farmingdale:
|390
|389
|Freehold Borough:
|2966
|2940
|Freehold Township:
|7945
|7843
|Hazlet:
|4544
|4516
|Highlands:
|678
|671
|Holmdel:
|3291
|3249
|Howell:
|13053
|12933
|Interlaken:
|160
|159
|Keansburg:
|2592
|2572
|Keyport:
|1392
|1383
|Lake Como:
|295
|291
|Little Silver:
|1229
|1222
|Loch Arbour:
|54
|53
|Long Branch:
|7553
|7509
|Manalapan:
|8985
|8820
|Manasquan:
|1157
|1148
|Marlboro:
|7732
|7595
|Matawan:
|2271
|2248
|Middletown:
|13632
|13552
|Millstone Township:
|2038
|2018
|Monmouth Beach:
|623
|618
|Neptune City:
|1063
|1052
|Neptune Township:
|7132
|7089
|Ocean:
|6362
|6319
|Oceanport:
|1365
|1360
|Red Bank:
|2949
|2935
|Roosevelt:
|113
|110
|Rumson:
|1361
|1346
|Sea Bright:
|254
|255
|Sea Girt:
|341
|340
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|1041
|1029
|Shrewsbury Township:
|224
|221
|Spring Lake:
|464
|461
|Spring Lake Heights:
|785
|784
|Tinton Falls:
|3789
|3746
|Union Beach:
|1301
|1289
|Upper Freehold:
|1212
|1194
|Wall:
|5238
|5212
|West Long Branch:
|2085
|2079
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
