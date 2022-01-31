FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to congratulate County Administrator Teri O’Connor for being sworn in as the 81st President of the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC). O’Connor is the first non-elected official elected to the position.

“The success of Monmouth County is due in large part to Teri O’Connor, and that is why this is such an honor for me, and the entire Board of Monmouth County Commissioners, to share in this day as she is sworn-in as the first county administrator and non-elected official to serve as the President of NJAC,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Congratulations Teri! We are confident that you will do an incredible job as the 81st President of NJAC.”

“Today I stand here as the first county administrator to serve as president of this outstanding organization, but I stand on behalf of all county administrators in recognition of the work that we do and the importance of that work,” said Monmouth County Administrator Teri O’Connor, 81st President of the New Jersey Association of Counties. “There are 21 of us and we are a close group of professionals who rely on one another to fully discuss issues that are facing our counties. The recognition of this work by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and all elected county officials in New Jersey is greatly appreciated. Today, statewide, you are acknowledging the impact of our work and we are grateful.”

“We are so proud of Teri as she begins her term as the president of NJAC and we know that she is going to bring the same dedication and energy to the position that she does every day as the Monmouth County Administrator,” said Commissioner Nick DiRocco, who serves as the Alternate member of the NJAC Board of Directors and formerly served as the Legislative Director for NJAC. “I look forward to working with Teri and the entire NJAC Board of Directors through the coming year.”

“I look forward to working with Teri O’Connor as President of NJAC in advocating for innovative programs and initiatives that empower county governments across the state to deliver critical services in an efficient and effective manner,” said John Donnadio, Executive Director of NJAC.

NJAC is committed to advocating for legislation, regulations, and policy directives that empower county governments to operate more effectively and efficiently. As a non-partisan organization that represents the only true regional form of government in the State with a unified and proactive voice, NJAC is committed to advancing innovative programs and initiatives that enhance the level of service provided and save valuable taxpayer dollars.

