ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – FilmOneFest, an international festival presenting short films—all under two minutes—seeks submissions for its 14th annual edition starting February 1, 2022. Each July, FilmOneFest brings more than 2,000 viewers to the marina of beautiful Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, for this free outdoor event. Featuring nearly 70 films chosen from more than 2,000 submissions, FilmOneFest showcases local, national, and international filmmakers from more than 100 countries under the stars at this seaside town. SmartMovieMaking.com calls FilmOneFest, “The best little festival in the world.”

The submissions committee is seeking both live action and animation formats in either experimental or traditional narrative forms. Director Corinna Thuss notes, “We’ve found that our audience is open to everything and anything, but they especially love when an artist can tell a story with great characters—all within the confines of a very short film.” Submissions Director PJ Bracco, adds, “I love seeing the expressions on the crowd’s faces when they get a great beginning, middle and end, in less than two minutes! That’s no easy task, and the audience always gives a tip of the h to a director that’s up to the challenge!”

Film categories include Comedy, Drama, Sci-fi, Horror, Experimental, Documentary, Animation, Student, NJ, Female Filmmakers, and Urban Films. All films need to be under two minutes including title page and credits. Films are chosen for inclusion in the festival by an expert panel of judges.

FilmOneFest is a production of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council. Proceeds raised by the festival go towards supporting the Atlantic Highlands Food Pantry (which feeds over 300 local families) “FilmOneFest is a great night for the whole family, the arts community and a way to help others,” said Corinna Thuss. This year’s festival will be presented Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the harbor in Atlantic Highlands.

For more information on the FilmOneFest, please visit FilmOneFest.org. To submit your short film please visit www.FilmFreeway.com.

The AHAC is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The mission of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts. For further information on the Arts Council, visit aharts.org.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. FilmOneFest is also grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and SONY Pictures Classics as well as our media sponsors, PepsiCo and Alice Kupper, PE, Sponsors include Seastreak, Satellite Self Storage & Trucking, and the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society.